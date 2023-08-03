Tinubu’s Campaign Asserts 16% Votes in Abuja Sufficient for Victory at Presidential Tribunal

Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) contended in court that Tinubu should be declared the winner of the February 25th presidential election with only 16% of the votes cast in Abuja, rather than the 25% required by the Petitioners.

According to The Punch’s report on August 1st, the five-member panel of the presidential tribunal reserved judgment on the petition filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, challenging President Tinubu’s election victory.

After the court proceedings, Okonkwo, who is also a member of Peter Obi’s legal team, stated that Tinubu and the APC argued that any rerun election should be between Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with Peter Obi excluded from it.

In a statement released his official Twitter handle, Okonkwo highlighted the arguments presented by Tinubu, Shettima, and the APC, including the assertion that electronic transmission of results is not mandatory and that previous fines against Tinubu do not apply in the present case. They also claimed that the glitch in the election results was not widespread enough to warrant nullification and asserted that Tinubu only needs 16% of the votes in FCT to be declared the winner, not 25%.

Source : Twitter, Kenneth Okonkwo Official Twitter Page.

Dear valued readers, kindly share your thoughts on this matter by dropping your comments on the section below and please do follow us for more breaking news.

Ifey_communication (

)