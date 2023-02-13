Tinubu’s Camp Speaks On Alleged Attack On Peter Obi’s Supporters In Lagos State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On the 11th of February, 2023, Labour Party presidential campaign rally was held in Lagos State. After the rally, there have been several reports, pictures and videos of Obi’s supporters being attacked. Several reports alleged that Lagos State APC were responsible for the said attack.

Responding to this allegation, Hannatu Musawa, Deputy Spokesperson (APC), distanced the All Progressive Congress (APC) from this attack. She said this while responding to a question that the Lagos State APC is allegedly intimidating people.

Below are some pictures from the scene of the attacks.

According to Hannatu Musawa from the video (16:30): “But specifically, I have read reports about some people attacking members of Labour Party. I want to say this that we are in agreement that any individual that breaks the law will face the full wrath of the law. As a party, we (APC) are not interested in intimidating any body or party. We are the ruling party and as such, we shouldn’t employ such tactics to win.

“Even Bola Tinubu has spoken to us specifically about this that he wants to win the election in a way that looks free and fair to everyone. That is why we adopted the policy and we have kept that. Let the authorities do their investigations properly because APC has no hand on the said attack on LP in Lagos”.

Picture credit: Google

World-Religion (

)