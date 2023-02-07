Tinubu’s Camp reacts as Court blocks Buhari, CBN from extending Naira deadline

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has responded to a court order that prevents President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, from extending their currency swap deadline.

The APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had previously stated that the currency swap was a “calculated” attempt to prevent him from winning the 2023 elections.

On Monday, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court restrained Buhari, the CBN, the Governor of the CBN, and 27 commercial banks from suspending, stopping, extending, or interfering with the February 10 currency swap terminal date, or issuing any directive contrary to the said deadline.

Five political parties filed the Motion: Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and National Rescue Movement (NRM). The Court, presided over by Justice Enenche, also issued an order directing the CEOs of the 27 commercial banks and their alter egos to show cause why they should not be arrested and prosecuted for sabotaging the country’s economy and finances by illegally hoarding, withholding, not paying or disbursing the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes despite the CBN’s supply of such notes.

All behind-the-scene efforts, particularly by Governors of some states, to force the President’s hand in reversing the Naira swap policy or at least extending its deadline have been rendered futile.

Fameman (

)