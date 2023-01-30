Tinubu’s Camp React As Buhari, CBN Extend Deadline For Old, New Naira Swap

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The campaign of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) extension of the deadline for exchanging old N1000, N500, and N200 naira notes. Naija said Apex Bank received approval from President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday (today) to extend the original deadline for his Naira Swap program from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023. allegedly announced In response to this development, the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said the recent decisions by President Buhari and his CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele were commendable.

APC-PCC said it is reasonable that Nigeria’s leaders and top banks have listened to well-meaning Nigerians saying they need to extend the deadline for changing old banknotes to new banknotes.

In a statement released hours after CBN’s announcement, the APC-PCC’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Bayo Onanuga, praised President Buhari’s leadership and his political prowess.

He said the consent of the president to the extension of the naira swap program will enable Nigerians, especially those in rural and remote areas, to have more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed. Onanuga also praised the APC standard bearer, Tinubu, for raising concern over the sufferings being faced by Nigerians in the course of compliance with the currency swap.

Naija recalls that Tinubu, during his presidential rally held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, last week, took a swipe at the apex bank and the national oil giant, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), over the trauma being experienced by Nigerians in sourcing for new notes at the banks and getting petrol at retail outlets across the country. The APC PCC noted that “Asiwaju Tinubu didn’t take the easy road by shying away from what would have caused serious inconvenience for our teeming masses.”

The statement read: “We want to commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for listening to the voice of well-meaning Nigerians on the urgency of extending the deadline for the change of old N200, N500, and N1000 naira notes to the new ones. “Following difficulties experienced by Nigerians across the country in getting the new notes ATMs and over the counter from banks, many Nigerians especially requested an extension of the January 31, 2023, deadline.”

