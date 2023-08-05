Tinubu’s Broadcast Shows He Actually Hates Nigerian Masses, Claims He Has No Alternatives — Sowore.

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), criticized President Bola Tinubu’s recent nationwide broadcast for lacking solutions to allete the hardships faced by the Nigerian masses.

According to Sahara Reporters, In his speech at a rally organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Sowore analyzed Tinubu’s address titled “Understanding the speech of President BAT on ‘Nigeria’s economic challenges’ of 31/7/23.”

Sowore highlighted the twelfth paragraph of Tinubu’s speech, which he believed summarized its essence.

According to Sowore, the presidential speech conveyed the message that the masses have no alternative but to endure suffering, hardship, uncertainty, and a tough life.

Sowore quoted the twelfth paragraph, which acknowledged the difficulties faced by the Nigerian people due to the country’s economic challenges.

However, Sowore criticized the lack of concrete measures in the speech to allete the fuel price-induced pain experienced by the masses.

He argued that the key programs mentioned in the speech mainly benefited businesses and business owners, rather than addressing the concerns of the people.

Sowore presented alternative solutions proposed by organized labor, including reducing fuel prices, refining crude oil in government-owned refineries, increasing the national minimum wage, funding free education with Nigeria’s wealth, canceling school fee increases, paying unpaid salaries and pensions, and meeting the demands of healthcare workers.

Sowore emphasized that there are alternatives to the suffering endured by the masses, depending on the policy options adopted.

