Tinubu’s Broadcast Gives Hope for a Better Nigeria – APC Chieftain

According to a news published by The Nation, Dr. Yakubu Tor-Agbidye, an APC chieftain in Taraba, praised President Bola Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast on Monday, expressing that it has infused hope for a better Nigeria. He commended the President for empathizing with the plight of the masses affected by the fuel subsidy removal, acknowledging that Tinubu’s words reignited the hopes of ordinary Nigerians whose spirits had been dampened by the hardships brought about by the subsidy removal.

In addition to this, Tor-Agbidye applauded Tinubu’s resolute stance against the unfair siphoning of the nation’s resources by a privileged few. He also lauded Tinubu for recognizing the detrimental impact of oil cartels on Nigeria’s democratic governance and overall growth. Tor-Agbidye urged Nigerians to remain patient and steadfast in their support for the government, reassuring them that there is light at the end of the tunnel. He also encouraging citizens to persevere through the current challenges as they strive for a better future.

