Tinubu’s Aide Reveals List Of Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees As Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi Make The List
After a long wait by Nigerians, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.
Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of the Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19pm. The ministerial nominees includes the following;
“Abubakar Momoh
Yususf Maitama Tukur
Ahmad Dangiwa
Hannatu Musawa
Uche Nnaji
Betta Edu
Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka
David Umahi
Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
Muhammed Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El Rufai
Ekerikpe Ekp[o
Nkiru Onyejiocha
Olubunmi –
Stella Okotete
Uju KEnedy Ohaneye
Bello Muhammad Goronyo
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi
Mohammad Idris
Olawale Edun
Waheed Adebanwp
Emman Suleman Ibrahim
Prof Ali Pate
Prof Joseph Usev
Abubakar Kyari
John Enoh
Sani Abubakar Danladi”
These nominees would be screened by the senate for approval. The former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and the former Governor of Ebonyi state, David umahi were amongst the ministerial nominees.
