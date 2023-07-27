Tinubu’s Aide Reveals List Of Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees As Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi Make The List

After a long wait by Nigerians, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, presented Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.

Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of the Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19pm. The ministerial nominees includes the following;

“Abubakar Momoh

Yususf Maitama Tukur

Ahmad Dangiwa

Hannatu Musawa

Uche Nnaji

Betta Edu

Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka

David Umahi

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Muhammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasir El Rufai

Ekerikpe Ekp[o

Nkiru Onyejiocha

Olubunmi –

Stella Okotete

Uju KEnedy Ohaneye

Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Mohammad Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebanwp

Emman Suleman Ibrahim

Prof Ali Pate

Prof Joseph Usev

Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Danladi”

These nominees would be screened by the senate for approval. The former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and the former Governor of Ebonyi state, David umahi were amongst the ministerial nominees.

