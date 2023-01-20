This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu’s Aide Bayo Onanuga Reacts After Peter Obi, Atiku Failed To Attend Peace Meeting In Abuja

On Friday, several presidential candidates stormed The city of Abuja to sign the presidential peace accord going into the general election in February

The event took place at the Transcorp in Abuja

Going by pictures shared online, The All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the African Action Congress, AAC, Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Stephen Sowore, and some other presidential candidates were present

Absent at the event was the Labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and the peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar but the latter was represented by his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa

Reacting to their absence at the event, Tinubu’s Aide, Bayo Onanuga took to his media page to state those who were absent at the meeting by mentioning the names of Atiku and Obi

It would be recalled that the first phase of the peace accord was signed a few months ago in which some notable candidates were absent

