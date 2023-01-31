This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu’s Aide, Bayo Onanuga Calls For The Arrest Of PDP National Publicity Secretary Over Attack On buhari In Kano

Following the attack on President buhari in Kano state, the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling APC has asked that security agencies arrest the publicity secretary of the PDP for interrogation.

In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director Of Media and Publicity for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, the APC accused the PDP of being responsible for the attack on President buhari because the party has nothing to tell Nigerians.

He further accused the PDP of issuing fake news against President buhari and also the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He said the reason why the PDP was doing this was because they’re scared of defeat.

Speaking on, Onanuga asked that the DSS and the police should immediately arrest the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba for interrogation over the attacks.

Check out excerpts of his statement

Recall that during the visit of president buhari to Kano state on Monday, some youths attacked the convoy of the president which prompted the president to avoid traveling by road and instead opted for a chopper. Even then, the residents still attacked the aircraft by throwing stones at it while in the air. The APC PCC is blaming the PDP for the attacks.

Please kindly share and comment

Content created and supplied by: Vokally (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubus #Aide #Bayo #Onanuga #Calls #Arrest #PDP #National #Publicity #Secretary #Attack #buhari #KanoTinubu’s Aide, Bayo Onanuga Calls For The Arrest Of PDP National Publicity Secretary Over Attack On buhari In Kano Publish on 2023-01-31 12:21:15