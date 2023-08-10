“Tinubu’s Advisers Should Advice Him To Look At National Security First Before Niger” – Medaner

Ussiju Medaner, a professor of criminal justice system and penelogy has come out to say that President Bola Tinubu needs to look at matters relating to National security first, before thinking of militarily engaging the military junta in Niger Republic.

According to Prof. Medaner who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, national security is more important in a time like this and the president needs to consult his advisers to know what form of engagement is best.

“We have to look at National security interest before the regional security interest. What is our interest in Niger and the countries near our borders? You have to look at that very seriously. The national security interest is more important in this case and the president has to do a consultation. There are a lot of experts that will advise the president on what to do in this matter, they have to be engaged, consulted and involved. Look at what Sanusi Lamido has done, he went there on his own. More engagement of this kind should be done. President Tinubu’s Advisers should Advice him to look at matters relating to national security first before Niger.”

