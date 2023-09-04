Tinubu’s achievements while he was Lagos governor is there for us to see, he is a go-getter–Nwagba

Dame Blessing Nwagba, a former member of the Abia State House of Assembly has expressed her optimism regarding President Tinubu’s ability to deliver positive outcomes for Nigerians. The information was contained in a report by The Sun paper during an exclusive interview.

In her interview, Dame Blessing Nwagba revealed President Tinubu’s leadership qualities, citing his proven track record as the former governor of Lagos State as evidence of his determination and effectiveness. She pointed out his successful governance in Lagos and his reputation for assembling one of the country’s finest teams, which has contributed to his prominence among former governors who assumed office in 1999.

According to him, “If the antecedent of a leader is anything to go by, it is on record that Tinubu is a go-getter. His achievements as the governor of Lagos State is there for everyone to see and his track record of having one of the best teams in the country hence the reason he is the most prominent among the former governors of the class of 1999 even before his election as the country’s president.”

Nwagba stressed her belief that President Tinubu would excel in his presidential role, citing his swift and decisive actions within the first three months of his administration as a testament to his strong leadership. She acknowledged that some individuals have expressed concerns about his choice of ministers, particularly the inclusion of several former governors, but she urged patience until their portfolios were assigned, as this would allow for a fair assessment of their capabilities.

She firmly stated her conviction that President Tinubu would leave the nation’s economy and the country as a whole in a better state than he found them. This expression of confidence in his ability to govern effectively and make tough decisions reflects her positive outlook on his presidency.

Dame Blessing Nwagba believes that President Tinubu’s past achievements, leadership qualities, and prompt actions as president indicate his potential to deliver positive changes for Nigeria, despite initial concerns about his ministerial appointments. She expressed confidence that his tenure would contribute to the nation’s progress and economic development.

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)