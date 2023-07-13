Tinubu’s 500 Billion Naira Palliative Is Insufficient And Unnecessary – Ifediora Amobi

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has trailed the move being made by the Bola Tinubu administration to disburse the sum of 500 billion naira to poor Nigerians grappling with the economic hardship occasioned by the high cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across the country, renowned economist and public affairs commentator, Ifediora Amobi has knocked the President’s approach in cushioning the negative effects of the recently removed fuel subsidy.

While appearing in an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘This Day’ program on Thursday afternoon, Amobi insisted that the sum of 500 billion naira being earmarked by President Tinubu for distribution among Nigerians was not only insufficient but very unnecessary.

He said; “Nigerians are still expecting an explanation from the President on how the 500 billion is going to be applied. Is that amount of money enough? for me, the answer is no. Is the money necessary? The answer is also no.

I am saying this because since we have already, at this point, decided to put the cart before the horse, we are more or less fighting fires. These are the things that should have been thought through and brainstormed upon before the removal of fuel subsidies. A team of experts ought to have looked at this issue first, and then, a clear timetable should have been created to look at how to remove the subsidy in phases.”

