“Tinubu’s 42 Days In Office Are Better Than What We Saw In Buhari” – Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Many hours ago, the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndi’igbo Worldwide Socio-cultural Group, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, was granted an interview by TVC news where he spoke about the first weeks of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said, “one thing that is clear about the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is that his first forty-two (42) days in office are much better than what we saw in former president Muhammadu Buhari.”

Substantiating his claim, the Ohanaeze Ndi’igbo president general said, “I am making this statement as the leader of all igbos. Tinubu’s first forty-two days are better. It is even very obvious in the appointments he has made so far. Now, an igbo man is in the defence metrics of the country.”

Lastly, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said, “President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu appears to us as a serious leader unlike Muhammadu Buhari, who at the initial stage, was hostile but eventually became good to us. Towards the end of Buhari’s term in office, he brought infrastructures to Ebonyi, Imo and other southeastern parts of the country.”

