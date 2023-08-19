Tinubu: You Will Not Only Fight Niger, You’ll Fight Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso And Chad-Usman Bugaje

Dr. Usman Bugaje, former Political Adviser in the Presidency and former member of the House of Representatives, has cautioned against engaging in military conflict with the Niger military junta. He noted that such action could potentially escalate and involve neighboring countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea, all of which are currently under military rule.

Appearing in an interview on AIT, Dr. Bugaje expressed his view that initiating a war with the Niger military junta could have broader regional implications. He pointed out that the coup d’état has gained popularity in West Africa, making it crucial to consider the potential involvement of other countries.

He stated, “The coup is now very popular in West Africa, so you are not just going to fight the Niger military junta, you are going to fight Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Chad. Nigeria, being a large country, would make significant contributions to such a war. However, Nigeria is dealing with internal challenges, including the ongoing Boko Haram conflict, banditry in the North West, economic instability, inflation, and exchange rate fluctuations. Given these circumstances, initiating a war would be unwise.”

Dr. Bugaje further said that Nigeria should be cautious about considering military action, especially considering the sacrifices Niger has made for Nigeria in the past. He suggested that diplomatic and peaceful solutions should be explored rather than resorting to war during a time of complex challenges both internally and regionally.

