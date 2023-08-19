Tinubu: You Will Not Only Fight Niger, You’ll Fight Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso And Chad – Usman Buga

Usman Bugaje, a former Political Adviser in the Presidency and ex-member of the House of Representatives, has issued a stern warning against engaging in a military confrontation with the Niger military junta. He stressed the potential for a wider escalation that could involve neighboring countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea—nations currently governed by military regimes.

In a recent interview on AIT, Dr. Bugaje shared his perspective that initiating hostilities with the Niger military junta could have far-reaching consequences throughout the region. He highlighted the growing popularity of coup d’états across West Africa, indicating the need to consider the possible involvement of other nations.

He stated, “The coup has garnered considerable support in West Africa. This implies that a conflict would not solely be limited to the Niger military junta; Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Chad could also become part of it. Nigeria, being a significant player in the region, would play a vital role in such a scenario. However, Nigeria is currently grappling with internal challenges—ranging from the ongoing Boko Haram conflict and banditry in the North West to economic instability, inflation, and volatile exchange rates. Given these circumstances, instigating a war would be unwise.”

Dr. Bugaje further emphasized that Nigeria should exercise caution when contemplating military intervention, particularly considering Niger’s historical contributions to Nigeria. He suggested that diplomatic and peaceful solutions should be prioritized instead of opting for armed conflict during a period of complex challenges both at home and within the region.

