Tinubu: ‘You Can’t Be Making Promises When You Don’t Have Financial Backing’ – LP Chieftain, Tanko

The Chief Spokesman of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Yunusa Tanko, has told the President of the country, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that he cannot be making promises to Nigerians, when he does not have the financial backing to fulfill them.

Spokesman of LP PCC, Yunusa Tanko and President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tanko, who made this declaration recently, while reacting to the promises made by the president as regard the palliatives on fuel subsidy removal as reported by the Punch paper, alluded to the fact that most of the promises of the president and the monies he intended to spend, were not covered by the country’s budget for the fiscal year.

In the words of Tanko; “… The question you want to ask is all these (promises) president is making reference to, are they budgeted for? Are these money he is planning to spend in the budget? You cannot be making promises to the Nigerian people when you don’t have financial mega backing.”

