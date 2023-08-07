Tinubu: You Are Mistaken In Thinking Peter Obi Would’ve Won 11 States If He Had Joined Atiku -Dele Momodu

During an exclusive interview with the Mic On Podcast, Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communications for the PDP 2023 presidential campaign council, shared his views on Peter Obi’s performance in the last presidential election. He stated that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate, managed to win eleven states and the FCT due to his perceived freshness among the people.

When asked whether Bola Tinubu could have won the election had Peter Obi joined forces with Atiku Abubakar, Dele Momodu pointed out that Peter Obi’s success in those states was not solely attributed to his partnership with Atiku in the 2019 presidential election. He emphasized that Peter Obi’s appeal and victory in those states during the recent presidential election were primarily because people saw him as a fresh candidate.

Dele Momodu highlighted that Peter Obi’s performance as Atiku’s running mate in 2019 was not as remarkable as his performance in the last presidential election. He questioned why Peter Obi didn’t secure those same states in 2019 if his association with Atiku was the sole determinant of his success.

In essence, Dele Momodu suggested that attributing Peter Obi’s victory in those states to a hypothetical alliance with Atiku in the 2023 election would be an oversimplification, as other factors, such as his perceived freshness, played a significant role in his electoral success.

Article source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ord13zjOB14

Deradeen123 (

)