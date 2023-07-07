Tinubu Writes Reps, Seeks Confirmation Of Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has formally asked the House of Representatives to confirm the recently appointed service chiefs.

The House Speaker, Abass Tajudeen, opened the plenary on Thursday by reading the President’s letter asking for confirmation of the appointments of the heads of security services.

On June 19, 2023, three weeks after his inauguration, Tinubu replaced all of Nigeria’s service heads and gave them immediate instructions to get back to work.

The historic reorganization had an effect on a number of people, including Alkali Usman, the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Lucky Irabor, the former Chief of Defence Staff, Faruk Yahaya, the former Chief of Army Staff, Awwal Gambo, and Isiaka Amao, the former Chief of Air Staff.

The President then nominated the new service chiefs for the country and appointed Nuhu Ribadu, a former EFCC director, as his new national security adviser. Ribadu succeeds Babagana Monguno as the nation’s NSA.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General C.G. Musa, the Chief of the Army, Major General T.A. Lagbaja, the Chief of the Navy, AVM H.B. Abubakar, the Chief of the Air, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, and the Chief of Defense Intelligence, Major General EPA Undiandeye, were the individuals he named.

Additionally, Tinubu chose Adeniyi Adewale to operate as the comptroller general of customs.

Since then, each new appointment has begun to function in an acting capacity as they wait to be ratified by the National Assembly.

In response to repeated calls from civil society organizations for the security architecture to be modified and for new people to be given leadership of the nation’s security apparatus, the President took the necessary action.

Verifiable information showed that between May 2015 and May 2023, during the administration of the immediately preceding President Muhammadu Buhari, roughly 55,000 Nigerians were killed by terrorists, bandits, and armed gangs. The horrible murders that took place in the country while the former military leader was in charge drew harsh criticism from many people.

In his inaugural address on May 29, 2023, Tinubu, a party colleague who took over as president after Buhari, pledged to “defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country,” adding that “to effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security doctrine and its architecture.”

Sportwriter1 (

)