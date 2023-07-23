Tinubu Won The Election Convincingly, We Have Full Faith In Our Courts To Dispense Justice – Morka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has tackled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, over the comments he made that the APC is planning to intimidate the judges to deliver judgement that will favour them at the election petition tribunal. The APC said that Atiku and the PDP are looking for excuses to cover their failure that is expected to come from the election petition tribunal.

Atiku Abubakar had on Saturday July 22nd, raised alarm that Tinubu and APC are planning to threaten the judges to deliver judgement that will favour them. He called on the international community and Nigerians to be alert to what he described as a fresh plot to steal the mandate of over 200 million Nigerians.

While reacting to Atiku’s claim, the spokesman for the APC, Felix Morka, said that Atiku’s statement lacked substance and cogency.

In the report which was made by Vanguard on Saturday July 22nd, Morka said that Tinubu won the February 25th presidential election convincingly, and that they have faith in the courts that they will deliver “electoral justice.”

He said – “Quite frankly, there is nothing in Atiku Abubakar’s statement that is worth a reaction from APC. It is just arrant nonsense, totally lacking in substance and cogency. Its only imaginable purpose is a childish attempt to float an alibi to deflect the shame of a highly probable defeat in court, having miserably failed to make out a credible case to justify his bogus claim that he won the last presidential election.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our party won the election convincingly. We have full faith and confidence in our courts to dispense electoral justice in accordance with our Constitution and all applicable laws.”

