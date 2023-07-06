Tinubu won but Obi and Atiku did not lose

The Nigerian presidential election in 2023 represented a significant advancement. We had three industrialists leading the race for the first time, whether on purpose or by happenstance. They were Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). From the time when retired and worn-out army generals dominated the political scene, this was a complete change.

You won’t be mistaken if you say that 2023 marks the end of one era and the start of a new one. Nigeria was a political catastrophe in the unpleasant age that concluded on May 29th, 2023. Nigeria underwent appalling failure to advance on all indices of power—political, monetary, intellectual, and religious stabilities—during the reign of the former military men, who at first assumed power as young revolutionaries. You now start to wonder why they were given another term as civilian presidents.

We are certain that there is a direct correlation between the current high levels of violence and corruption in Nigeria and the lengthy period from January 15th, 1966 to May 29th, 2023, during which time Nigeria was exposed to the inept leadership of the old guard. According to Amnesty International’s Isa Sanusi, 123 Nigerians were slain by non-state actors in the first three weeks of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. This was a spillover from the General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) administration, for example.

While it is true that a brilliant future is likely to beckon, we still need to consider the leadership styles of the last 60 years. In addition to providing the people with much-needed relief, such an effort will terminate an unproductive era.

CREDIT: The Punch

