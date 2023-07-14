NEWS

Tinubu: Withdraw The Allocation Of N70B As Palliative To HOA Members Or Face Legal Action- SERAP

The Socio economic rights and accountability projects Known as SERAP has sent a warning to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration to immediately withdraw the allocation of N70B as Palliative to the House of Assembly Members

The organization put out the statement on their official Twitter page on Thursday. The statement surfaced following the decision of the president to seek some funds as parllliatives for poor Nigerians to cushion the effect of the removal of the subsidy

The agency said that the decision of the president to allocate a total sum of N70B from the N819B Palliatives that is meant for the poor Nigerians as palliative to the members of the house of Assembly, should be Withdrawn

The institution, in Its statement went ahead to state that it is either he withdraws the allocation or face legal actions

Source Twitter | SERAP

