Tinubu will win this election, what is giving me confidence is our huge followers- Orji Uzor Kalu

During an interview on Channels Television News this evening, the Chief Whip of the House of Assembly, Senator Orji Kalu, has said that he was optimistic that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be the next Commander In Chief of the country, as he claimed he said this based on the huge support and followership that is party enjoys over other parties.

While he was talking during the interview last night, he claimed that the Naira redesign crisis, that is causing problems in his party between some governors and the president, cannot affect Tinubu’s election, as people will troop out en masse to support the APC’s Presidential candidate because, they know that Tinubu is the best man for the job.

He said, “Tinubu will win this election, what is giving me confidence is our huge followers. Our party has large number of supporters throughout the country. I am politician and when I speak to you, I speak to you as a very successful businessman and as a man who employed over 13,000 Nigerians in my payroll.”

