Tinubu Will Win In Ogun State With A Very Wide Margin – Atinuke Bello

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune, the current Chief Whip of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Atinuke Bello has debunked the reports that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) failure to fulfilled their campaign promises would not affected the presidential ambition of the Former Governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the ruling party, APC, Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election.

She opined that Tinubu would emerged victorious in Ogun State with a very wide margin, due to the fact that the major opposition party in the state are not supporting and campaigning for the candidacy of their party presidential candidate. She added that one of the advantage Tinubu has over all other presidential candidates ahead of the presidential election, is the fact that Ogun State Governor has endorsed his candidacy and his capable to delivered the state to the ruling party, APC. She also noted that the Former Governor of Ogun State and senatorial candidate, Gbenga Daniel has backed Tinubu’s candidacy and he’s campaigning for him in the state.

She further added that contrary to public opinion, the inability of the current administration to fulfilled their campaign promises would not affected the Former Governor of Lagos State, Tinubu’s chances of emerging as the next President of Nigeria, because politics in Nigeria is local. She noted that Tinubu’s candidacy should not be judged by APC performances but by his political antecedents, especially when he was the Governor of Lagos State. She claimed that Tinubu outperformed other state governors, as Lagos State Governor even without the revenue of the state not being given to the state, during his administration and he has proven that he’s capable of fulfilling his campaign promises.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

KayWealth (

)