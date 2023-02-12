Tinubu Will Win If Election Is Free & Fair But He Can’t Win In The North Completely -Alhaji Yakassai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has stated his fears that some bigwigs expressing disapproval of Tinubu’s ambition, will rig the election against him. While speaking during an interview with Punch paper, Alhaji Yassakai disclosed that it is because of this plot that he made the warning just to alert the nation to this possibility.

However, the former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari was pessimistic as to any candidate winning a majority in the North. According to him, he doesn’t see any candidate taking up to 70 percent of the total votes in the election as they may be shared almost equally.

He said, “My belief is that if the election is conducted freely and fairly, nothing will stop Tinubu from winning the election but I see some bigwigs expressing disapproval of his ambition. Some of them are within the APC and some are in opposition parties. My belief is that such people, if they find it difficult to win the election, may resort to malpractices, which may include rigging…. However, I don’t see any candidate taking maybe 70 per cent of the total northern votes in this election. I know many of the votes will be shared and at worst equally between the candidates.”

Alhaji Yassakai also stated that Tinubu is the only one who visited him to tell him of his ambition as far back as 2021.

