Tinubu Will Take Care Of Ndigbo The Same Way Buhari Is Taking Care Of Us – Dave Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will take care of Ndigbo the same way Buhari is taking care of them. (Daily Post Nigeria)

He said the Igbo people have everything to gain should Tinubu win the general elections coming next month, given how he took care of them while being the governor of Lagos state.

“We are standing with Tinubu and Shettima. They will take care of Ebonyi State the way Buhari took care of Ebonyi State. The way Buhari has been taking care of us that is the way Jagaban is going to take care of the Ndigbo.

Jagaban was the governor of Lagos State and under him, Ndigbo in Lagos prospered and they are still prospering…”.

The Governor stated this while speaking at the APC local government campaign rallies in Iboko, the headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area.

