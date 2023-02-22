This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Will Lose Because Of Muslim-muslim Ticket; Nigeria Not Saudi Arabia: Baba-Ahmed

The vice-presidential candidate for Nigeria’s Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) for selecting a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket featuring Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima. According to Mr. Baba-Ahmed, the “faulty configuration” of the ticket will not succeed in Nigeria, which is not a religious monolith like Saudi Arabia, Iran, or the Vatican. He stressed that the country is a federal republic with over 250 tribes, and God did not make a mistake by putting them all together.

Mr. Baba-Ahmed, who is a northern Muslim and the running mate of Peter Obi, a Christian from the South, noted that Mr. Tinubu lost out in his attempt to become President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2015 presidential election due to the APC’s belief that a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket would scuttle their potential victory at the polls.

“The creator of the heavens and earth does not make mistakes,” Mr. Baba-Ahmed said during an interview with Channels TV. “This is the Federal Republic of Nigeria as duly filed at the United Nations and registered too. It’s not the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for example, or the Vatican or Iran or Libya or Mauritania. It’s a federal republic, and God didn’t make a mistake by putting all of us, 250 tribes.”

The selection of a Muslim running mate by Mr. Tinubu has drawn criticism from some quarters, with many accusing the APC of attempting to Islamize Nigeria. Lawan Babachir, an estranged Tinubu ally and APC chieftain, threatened that Christians would vote against the APC, describing the ruling party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket as “satanic.”

Last July, the State Security Service reportedly warned Mr. Buhari in a secret memo that Mr. Tinubu’s choice of a Muslim vice-presidential candidate would trigger a sectarian crisis that could destabilize Nigeria

