Tinubu will Foster Integration, Peace as ECOWAS Chairman – Kazeem Kolawola Raji

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) continues to garner widespread recognition, with accolades pouring in.

One such commendation comes from Kazeem Kolawole Raji, an accomplished Telecommunications, ICT, and Digital Economy specialist hailing from Oyo.

During the 2023 Presidential Campaign, Raji actively served as the Director of National Youth Mobilization for the South West region under the APC Presidential Campaign Council. Additionally, he held the esteemed position of Director General for the Grand Alliance for Tinubu-Shettima 2023.

In a statement issued from Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, Raji conveyed his unwavering belief in President Tinubu’s ability to usher in a transformative era of economic prosperity within the sub-regional bloc and regional integration.

Undeniably, this serves as a remarkable display of unwavering trust in the capabilities of Mr. President, who has been in office as the Nigerian President for a mere 41 days.

It signifies a firm belief in his potential to initiate a fresh era characterized by thriving economic prosperity, fortified regional alliances, and steadfast promotion of liberal democracy among member states.

It also signifies the establishment of a resilient security framework to effectively combat the escalating menaces of banditry and terrorism within the sub-region.

Raji, a distinguished Certified Fellow of International Professional Managers and a Fellow of the Professional Managers Association in the United Kingdom added that the acceptance speech of the newly appointed Chairman comprehensively addressed the significant hurdles faced by the regional bloc while also offering ble solutions.

This further reaffirmed Tinubu’s profound understanding of the intricacies involved in the forthcoming endeavors.

Henceforth, I ardently implore Almighty Allah to bestow upon Mr. President the cognitive and physical capabilities needed to execute his exceptional roadmap for the regional entity and, more specifically, for the nation of Nigeria. May it be so, the statement read.

