“Tinubu Will Flush Out The Dangerous People Who Are Making New Naira Notes & Fuel Scarce” -Oshiomole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a video recently publicized by the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Comrade Adams Oshiomole, he was spotted speaking about the ruling party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu become will flush out the dangerous people who are making the new naira notes and fuel scarce in the country.” He added, “the dangerous people are making these two things scarce so that there will be crisis in the country.”

Again, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “I want you all to know that this country belongs to you all and not the leaders. There are people who think the citizens are tenants instead of seeing them as landlords.”

Speaking further, comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “my great Market women, I want to inform you all that I will be contesting again but this time, I am going to Abuja. I cannot be fighting from the outside. You all know how I left government 7 years ago and how it is now. When I was in office, I did this road and was always on ground to inspect the project.”

Watch the full video HERE (last 4 minutes).

Musingreports (

)