Tinubu Will Fail In Rivers; The Support For Him By Wike Is A Pandemic – Primate Elijah Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has hinted that governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is supporting the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as the clergyman said the former Lagos governor would fail with the Rivers governor’s support.

He had said, “APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic, anyone the governor supports will definitely fail.”

Findings showed that Ayodele made this revelation today through his Assistant on Media, Oluwatosin Osho. He warned Tinubu against relying on the support given to him by the Rivers bigwig, as he described the said support as a pandemic. The clergyman hinted that the People of Rivers State would stop listening to Wike because he passed his boundary.

Ayodele also hinted that there would Electoral malpractices during the 2023 general elections, after he warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of what has been revealed to him.

