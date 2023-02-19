This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Will Build On APC’s ‘Achievements’, Buhari Says, Pleads For Understanding Over Hardship.

In a recent notice from President Muhammadu Buhari, he has spoken of his confidence in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s ability to build on the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria. He said that Tinubu “is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country.”

The statement also indicated that Buhari is appealing to the Nigerian people to exercise patience amidst hardship. He said, “I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

This notice from the President comes amid speculations that the Buhari government intends to hand over to an interim government and not to Tinubu. Nevertheless, the President has expressed his faith in Tinubu’s ability to build on the achievements of the APC administration. He believes that Tinubu has the capabilities to bring about the much-needed development for Nigeria.

The notice also comes at a time when the Nigerian people are facing various hardships. Inflation, scarcity of fuel, power outages, unemployment, and high cost of living, are some of the issues that have been afflicting citizens in the country.

The President has asked the Nigerian people to bear with him, as he is taking “appropriate measures to ease these hardships”. He has also asked for their understanding, as the country is navigating its way through these challenging times.

Tinubu is a strong believer in the development of Nigeria, and he can build on the successes of the APC administration. It is now up to the Nigerian people to give him the support and understanding he needs to bring about the much-needed change the country needs.

Source: SaharaReporters.

