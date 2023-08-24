NEWS

Tinubu, Wike Meet Behind Closed Doors At The Presidential Villa

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, The PUNCH reports. The meeting took place shortly after the building collapsed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public, although it could be related to the building collapse in Abuja on Wednesday, which left two people dead and 37 injured. The Minister was due to brief the President on the terrible event and the number of casualties documented.

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered the arrest of the landlord of the collapsed two-story structure. The FCT police revealed in a statement on Thursday the deaths of two people, while 20 others were transported to hospitals while the rescue operation continued. The two-story plaza holding various commercial facilities at Lagos Crescent, Garki II, Abuja, collapsed around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

