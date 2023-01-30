NEWS

Tinubu: Why Were Lagos Governors Nearly Replaced After their First Term? -PDP’s Chijioke Agu Asks

A leader of Atiku’s PCC, Chijioke Agu, has raised the allegation that successive governors since Tinubu’s governorship administration in Lagos State were nearly removed after their first term in office, Speaking on AIT , the PDP chieftain stated that Lagos State has always been vital to Nigeria’s economy.

PDP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL CAN DO WITHOUT WIKE"- Chijioke Agu - YouTubeAddressing the topic, Chijioke said, “Lagos State has been a vital port of Nigeria’s economy since the country was created.” Successive governments at various levels have made their marks on Lagos State so far. However, a man who became governor in 1999 claims to be the father of Lagos State. The successive governors that Tinubu

He added, “Tinubu claims that he mentored successive governors in Lagos State, but why was he trying to remove each of them after their first term?” It is a vital question that should be raised. He is taking credit for what he did not create.

You may recall that Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, applauded his principal for turning Lagos State from a “super slum” into a “mega city.”

