Tinubu: Why I Applaud Naja’atu After Her Resignation From APC -Igho Akeregha

A member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Igho Akeregha, has commended Naja’atu Bala-Mohammed for her stand regarding the presidential candidate of the APC after resigning from his camp. Speaking on AIT , Igho and his colleague discussed the vital points raised by the former APC leader over Tinubu.

In response to the topic, Igho said, “I hail that woman this morning for being courageous.” It is advisable to speak the truth when you see it. You cannot stick with a candidate who will only offer disaster just because you want to win an election. She is courageous.

He added, “We need more Nigerians to stand up and insist on the best for Nigeria.” We should put our best foot forward for the next general election.

You may recall that Naja’atu Bala-Mohammed and the APC PCC have been at odds since the female politician defected to the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar. So far, Naja’atu has made viral claims regarding her experience in the APC camp.

