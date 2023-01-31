Tinubu: Why Did The Bullion Van Not Miss its Way to My House -Opunabo Inko-Tariah Asks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

More reactions have continued to trail the claim by APC chieftain Ayodele Adewale that a bullion van missed its way into Bola Tinubu’s residence in 2019. Opunabo addressed the claim on Plus TV while discussing growing concerns that politicians are stockpiling cash in preparation for the upcoming election.

In response to the topic, Opunabo said, “When the bullion van was initially raised, Tinubu came out in 2019 to say there is nothing wrong with a bullion van bringing his own cash to his own house. However, an APC chieftain recently said that the bullion van missed its route into the residence. How is that possible? The bullion vans got to Tinubu’s house and drove in, yet he claims that the van missed its route.

He added, “I think the chieftain of the APC’s PCC did himself some disservice by making that claim.” Why did the bullion van not miss its way to my house? No problem.

You can watch the interview here. (8:00 minute)

