Tinubu: Why Dele Alake Should Not Have Addressed EU’s Election Report -APC’s Cletus Obun

The spokesperson for Tinubu, Dele Alake, should not have responded to the EU report regarding the 2023 elections, according to Cletus Obun, a leader of the APC in the South-South. Obun explained how the report should have been handled by the APC-led administration in his interview with AIT .

I remember criticising the former administration’s information managers on your station, Cletus (right) said in response to the subject. But today the position is being managed by a talented individual like Dele Alake. Alake needs to respond to the situation with less tendentiousness. They, in my opinion, had no motive to even reply to the report.

“They had no reason to respond to the EU’s report on the election in 2023 because it was not addressed to them,” he continued. There are other ways to communicate, and omission can also be a type of response. I believe that the next time, we should handle these matters with more professionalism.

You may remember that Nigerians have expressed disagreement about the details of the aforementioned report by the EU. It’s interesting to note that Tinubu’s team called the news ‘jaundiced’.

Source:YouTube

Mayor96 (

)