Tinubu: Why are they still leaving DG of DSS when they have removed all other service chiefs?- Kingdom Okere

Kingdom Okere, Convener, lawyers in defence of democracy, asked that why is President Tinubu still leaving Director General of DSS when they have removed all other service chiefs.

Kingdom Okere asked the rhetorical question in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was airing his view on the court judgement over the detection of Godwin Emefiele by the DSS today, and Ijeoma asked that, even though it is an allegation by the DSS that Emefiele commits terrorism finance, and they are saying is a strong allegation and that they need to investigate him by detaining him, she ask maybe DSS have their reason for holding him.

Kingdom Okere responded that the whole thing is vendetta, and that all the DSS want to do is just to refresh the wound that is already healing, and they just want to remind us the ugly politics of old and new naira notes, and how they have intended to use old naira to secure votes, and the President now, Tinubu, was at the centre of it all. He said Tinubu in one of his campaigns said,

“If you like hoard fuel, hoard naira, I’m going to win. In fact, why don’t you ask yourself, why are they still leaving director general of DSS, when you have removed all other service chiefs? His appointment was also controversial. It was alleged that he had retired and Buhari brought him back, why is Tinubu still leaving him there because he participated in the whole politics of old and new naira saga”

Watch the video (check 13:40secs)

