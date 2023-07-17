Tinubu Who Wants To Hit The Ground Running Ought To Have Had His Cabinet List Ready— Dumebi Kachikwu

Dumebi Kachikwu, a former ADC presidential candidate, said for President Tinubu who wants to take office immediately, must have a cabinet list ready.

Dumebi Kachikwu made the above statement during an interview with Arise on his morning show when Ayo asked him that apart from working with Tinubu, what type of cabinet list he will choose as he reacted to Tinubu’s speech on democracy by expressing his disappointment that, that Tinubu did not choose his cabinet. Cabinet list from day one. And he should also talk about palliative.

Dumebi Kachikwu reacted that,

“For somebody (Tinubu) who wants to move now, he should have had his cabinet list ready from day one. A lot of people are disappointed that he didn’t and I’m disappointed too. While the constitution gives him about 60 days of latitude, so we wait, but a man who understands that this country is bleeding, he should.”

Then he said that there should be no worry about palliative care after removing the fuel subsidy, but if he will remove the subsidy, then palliative care should be planned and taken into account.

“For the last month, now two months, Nigerians are already suffering from the withdrawal of dossier subsidies.”

Watch the video (check 7:25)

GistSports (

)