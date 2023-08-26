Tinubu: “Whatsoever Documents Obtained By Atiku Are Of No Significance At This Stage” – Oladele Kayode

A US-based Nigerian lawyer named Oladele Kayode has spoken out in response to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s ongoing lawsuit asking for the release of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University, claiming that the former vice president’s case at the Election Petitions Tribunal has already been reserved for judgment and that the documents won’t be of any use to him.

Oladele, who is a member of the General Bar of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago, reportedly stated that under Nigerian law, documents obtained by the candidate after court proceedings and pleadings have been filed are “moot and of no consequence” at the tribunal because hearings have been concluded and the petition that was filed by the candidate has been dismissed, according to a Sahara Reporters publication posted on its verified Twitter account on Saturday, August 26.

In his words, “Even if the US Court decides in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s favor and orders the university to produce the requested information, The documents are late since his case has been reserved and postponed for decisions. Additionally, documents created throughout the course of the case after pleadings have been submitted and served have no admissible significance”.

