NEWS

Tinubu: “Whatsoever Documents Obtained By Atiku Are Of No Significance At This Stage” – Oladele Kayode

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read

A US-based Nigerian lawyer named Oladele Kayode has spoken out in response to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s ongoing lawsuit asking for the release of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University, claiming that the former vice president’s case at the Election Petitions Tribunal has already been reserved for judgment and that the documents won’t be of any use to him.

Oladele, who is a member of the General Bar of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago, reportedly stated that under Nigerian law, documents obtained by the candidate after court proceedings and pleadings have been filed are “moot and of no consequence” at the tribunal because hearings have been concluded and the petition that was filed by the candidate has been dismissed, according to a Sahara Reporters publication posted on its verified Twitter account on Saturday, August 26.

 

In his words, “Even if the US Court decides in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s favor and orders the university to produce the requested information, The documents are late since his case has been reserved and postponed for decisions. Additionally, documents created throughout the course of the case after pleadings have been submitted and served have no admissible significance”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bennieo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: NYSC: Minister Hannatu Has Not Offended Any Law – Dr. Josef Onoh; Ex-Military Spokesman, General Onyeuko, Is Dead

2 mins ago

Niger Coup: There’s Been More Bloodshed In Africa As A Result Of War Than From Hunger And Disease- Bish Johnson

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Purported Error on Tinubu’s Certificate Validates My Discovery – Atiku; Ortom Mourns Justice Igbetar

15 mins ago

Bola Tinubu Has Two University’s Certificate Signed By Different People – Atiku’s Lawyer

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button