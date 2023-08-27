Tinubu: Whatever Documents Procured By Atiku Are Of No Evidentiary Value At This Stage – Oladele

Oladele Kayode, a Nigerian attorney based in the United States, has spoken out in response to the lawsuit filed in the United States by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, demanding the release of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records from the Chicago State University. Kayode argues that the documents are irrelevant to the former Vice President’s case before the Election Petition Tribunal.

On Saturday, August 26, Sahara Reporters published an article on its verified Twitter account quoting Oladele, a member of the General Bar of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago, as saying that under Nigerian law, documents obtained by the candidate after court proceedings and pleadings have been filed are’moot and of no consequence’ at the tribunal because hearing has been concluded.

His petition has been reserved and adjourned for judgements, therefore even if the US Court rules in Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s favour and orders the University to produce the information sought, the documents will be late. In addition, any written materials created throughout the course of the proceedings after the pleadings have been filed and served are not admissible as evidence.

According to what was formerly Section 91(3) of the Evidence Act, 2011 (now Section 83(3)), no statement made by a person interested during the pendency or contemplation of proceedings involving a dispute as to the fact which the statement might tend to establish shall be admissible as evidence. Hearings have finished, and decision has been reserved; hence, it is quite clear that whatever documents Alhaji Atiku Abubakar obtained in connection with his Chicago application are of no evidential value at this stage.

