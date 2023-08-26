Tinubu: Whatever Documents Procured By Atiku Are Of No Evidentiary Value At This Stage – Oladele Kayode

Amid the ongoing lawsuit filed in a United States Court by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar seeking requesting the release of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago State University, US-based Nigerian lawyer, Oladele Kayode has come out to argue that such documents will be of no use to the former Vice President as his case at the Election Petitions Tribunal has already been reserved for judgment.

According to a Sahara Reporters publication posted on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday, August 26, Oladele, who is a member of the General Bar of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago, stated that according to Nigerian law, documents obtained by the candidate after court proceedings and pleadings have been filed are ‘moot and of no consequence’ at the tribunal because hearing has been concluded and the petition that was filed by the former VP has already been reserved for judgment.

He said; “Even if the US Court should rule in favour of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and order the University to release the documents sought, the documents are belated as his petition has been reserved and adjourned for judgments. In addition, documents made in the course of proceedings after pleadings have been filed and served are of no evidential value and cannot be admitted.

In other words, by virtue of Section 91(3) now section 83(3) of the Evidence Act, 2011, nothing shall render admissible as evidence, any statement made by a person interested at anytime when proceedings were pending or anticipated involving a dispute as to the fact which the statement might tend to establish. It is, therefore, clear beyond crystals that whatever documents procured by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar pursuant to his Chicago application are of no evidentiary value at this stage when hearings have been concluded and judgement reserved.”

