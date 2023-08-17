Tinubu: What you have in southeast is similar to what you have in Matthew 15:26-28 – Mahdi Shehu

Mahdi Shehu, a political activist, said that what Tinubu gave to southeast in the ministerial portfolios is similar to what is in the book of Matthew 15:26-28 in the Bible.

Mahdi Shehu made the statement in an interview with Arise during the day program when he was asked to react to the ministerial portfolio by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that it seems President Tinubu reserved petroleum minister for himself.

Mahdi Shehu began by saying that if President Bola Ahmed had looked at the circumstances that surround his coming, he would have acted differently. He claims that not less than 14 million people say to Tinubu that they don’t like him and that there are lot of criticism, misgivings and all of that, yet he said, Tinubu did not act differently from former President Muhammadu Buhari. He gave example, that on the ministerial portfolio in the southeast,

“What you have in Southeast is similar to what you have in Matthew chapter 15:26-28 which says, it is not right to take the children’s bread and take it to the dogs. The woman said Lord, even the dog eats from the crumbs that fall from the master’s table. “

Mahdi Said Southeast was given the ‘crumps’ . He said all the ministry given to southeast put together is not up to Nigeria’s port authority.

