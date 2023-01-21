This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu went to pick a kanuri man from Borno, thinking it would give him votes- Dele Momodu

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Online this morning, it was reported that the spokesman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, Chief Dele Momodu, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has claimed that Atiku Abubakar will win the forthcoming election and not Tinubu because, the APC made a mistake while choosing a running mate for Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While he was talking, he said Tinubu doesn’t have anything to campaign about to the northerners because, Northerners are less concerned about his achievements in Lagos and that was why he picked a Muslim as running mate to please Northerners.

He said, “So, the man will hang on to religion because he knows that he has nothing substantial to offer to them. Even in the South-West zone, he is not in control because, in Osun State where he comes from, they trounced him there and his cousin or nephew or whatever. This is the first signal that he does not have his own base in the region.”

Further talking, Dele Momodu said, “Tinubu is seeing himself as MKO Abiola because, most of the things he is doing right now is like he sees himself as Abiola. Tinubu went to pick a kanuri man from Borno, thinking it would give him votes as his vice. What vote can that give you ? Everyone knows the existing rivalry between the Kanuris and the Hausa/Fulani.”

He said someone should advise Tinubu to go and take a refund from whoever is taking his money, because, they will also chop his money, like they did to Wike.

