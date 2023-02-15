Tinubu went to London and told his party members to seize power by force for him- Kola Ologbodiyan

The Spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbodiyan in an interview with Arise TV has revealed why APC is behind the electoral violence occurring in the country. Ologbodiyan noted that the rate of political violence ahead of the 2023 election is alarming and a trajectory of the states where the violence is more rampant will give a hint of which political party is most involved. He claimed that a strategic study of the occurrence will all point to one party which is the All Progressive Congress.

The PDP spokesperson claimed that the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu went to London and told members of his party that they should seize power by force and run away with it. He stated that the statements of the former governor of Lagos state were inciting and this led to a series of attacks on their campaign rallies in Kaduna, Borno, and some other states.

Olagbodiyan claimed that the presidential candidate of APC will go to a rally and call a musician to begin a song of supernatural curses higher than normal curses. He also claimed that Tinubu is always blackmailing other presidential candidates during his campaign rallies.

Olagbodiyan said: “Trajectories and strategical studies about the increasing rate of electoral violence are always pointing in one direction. Tinubu went to London and told his party members to seize power by force for him. This is inciting and after his statements, we have seen a series of attacks on PDP campaign teams. Tinubu is the only presidential candidate that will call a musician to his campaign rally to sing a song of supernatural curses higher than normal. He is also the only presidential candidate that blackmails and ridicules other presidential candidates when making speeches.”

News Source: Arise TV

