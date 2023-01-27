Tinubu: We Don’t Need A President That Has A Team To Interprete Everything He Says – Chuks Akunna

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid ongoing public backlash that has greeted the various explanations preferred by some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as to the true meaning of their presidential candidate’s latest outburst during a campaign rally in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, veteran journalist, and political analyst, Chuks Akunna has come out share his thoughts on the issue.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Friday, Akunna argued that Nigerians do not need a president who will require a retinue of image makers to keep coming out to explain his statements to a country of over 200 million people.

He said; “Each time Tinubu talks, he will need his team of 20 image makers to come out and start panel-beating what he has said. We don’t want such a president. We don’t want a president who each time he speaks, we have to keep wondering. If you watch, Tinubu is a like a masquerade. You see, masquerades in Igbo land all have handlers. And each time you don’t handle the masquerade well, it could go off tangent. This seems to be Tinubu’s case.

They should have allowed Tinubu’s outburst in Ogun to slide. But they instead came to rub salt on injury by blaming it on the opposition. We don’t want a president that will start gauging the mood before he talks. Nigerians are too sophisticated for that. We are a nation of 200 million people.”

You can watch Chuks Akunna’s remarks on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)