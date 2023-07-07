Tinubu: ‘We Cannot Have A Repeat Of 1993, We Are Still Suffering The Effect Till Date’ – Ahmed Jaji

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, and a former Executive secretary of the Ojodu Local Council development area, Mallam Ahmed Moyosore Jaji has alleged that the victory of President Bola Tinubu should not be annulled by the Tribunal. He said in an interview with Sun paper that Nigeria must avoid a repeat of what happened in 1993 in the case of Chief MKO Abiola. According to him, the societal well-being of the country is more important than the law that guides the Nation.

He said, ”We cannot have a repeat of June 12, 1993, we all remember what happened and till date, we are suffering the after effect of June 12, 1993. annulment. If Chief MKO Abiola was being allowed to become President, maybe Nigeria’s situation may be better by now. I don’t know but the voice of the people is the voice of God, and I will still insist that societal well-being should take pre-eminence over the Spirit of the law.”

