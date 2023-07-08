NEWS

Tinubu: ‘We Cannot Have A Repeat Of 1993, We Are Still Suffering The Effect Till Date’ – Ahmed Jaji

While the credibility of the 2023 election that resulted in Bola Tinubu’s presidency is being questioned by some Nigerians, others have taken their concerns to court to contest the declaration made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). However, amidst the ongoing legal battles, the unity of the nation remains a top priority. Mallam Ahmed Moyosore Jaji, a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Executive Secretary of the Ojodu Local Council Development Area, has stated that regardless of the court’s verdict, Nigeria will strongly oppose any attempts at secession. He cited the unsuccessful secession attempt led by Late General Chukwuemeka Ojukwu in 1967 as evidence of the nation’s unwavering commitment to preserving its unity.

He said, ”We cannot have a repeat of June 12, 1993, we all remember what happened and till date, we are suffering the after effect of June 12, 1993. annulment. If Chief MKO Abiola was being allowed to become President, maybe Nigeria’s situation may be better by now. I don’t know but the voice of the people is the voice of God, and I will still insist that societal well-being should take pre-eminence over the Spirit of the law.”

Source: The sun newspaper

