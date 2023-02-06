NEWS

Tinubu was welcomed by thousands of crowds in kastina, but suffers gaffe while addressing them

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 36 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu was welcomed by thousands of crowds in kastina, but suffers gaffe while addressing them

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, conducted a presidential campaign rally in Katsina state on Monday. Thousands of people flocked to the venue of the campaign rally to see them and hear them speak about their ambitions for Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari was among the dignitaries that attended the campaign rally.

While addressing the crowds at a campaign event. Bola Tinubu expressed sympathy to the victims of terrorist assaults in Katsina state. However, he made a mistake while speaking to the audience. “The Wives of widows or widowers will be catered for,” he stated.

He clearly meant that widows or widowers who had lost their companions in terrorist strikes would be cared for.

Watch the video here, by clicking on the link below:

What are your ideas and beliefs on this? Please kindly share your thoughts.

Content created and supplied by: Ijbaby23 (via 50minds
News )

#Tinubu #welcomed #thousands #crowds #kastina #suffers #gaffe #addressingTinubu was welcomed by thousands of crowds in kastina, but suffers gaffe while addressing them Publish on 2023-02-06 19:08:42



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 36 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

It is possible that in 2023 Obi may be the President of Nigeria, but I Don’t know who he is-Dogara

5 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Reps mull emergency session over new naira crisis, Buhari reacts to killing of Nigerians in Burkina Faso

8 mins ago

Reactions As Bola Tinubu Vows to Tackle Terrorism and Promote Unity in Katsina Visit

14 mins ago

NIS Issued A Total Of 1.8M Passports In 2022, The “Japa” Mission Will Increase If We Vote Wrongly-AY

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button