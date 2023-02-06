Tinubu was welcomed by thousands of crowds in kastina, but suffers gaffe while addressing them

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, conducted a presidential campaign rally in Katsina state on Monday. Thousands of people flocked to the venue of the campaign rally to see them and hear them speak about their ambitions for Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari was among the dignitaries that attended the campaign rally.

While addressing the crowds at a campaign event. Bola Tinubu expressed sympathy to the victims of terrorist assaults in Katsina state. However, he made a mistake while speaking to the audience. “The Wives of widows or widowers will be catered for,” he stated.

He clearly meant that widows or widowers who had lost their companions in terrorist strikes would be cared for.

