Tinubu Was The One That Brought About Lekki Free Trade Zone-Tayo Ayinde

The Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor and the Director-General of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council in Lagos, Mr Tayo Ayinde in an interview, has that the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu was the one that brought about Lekki free trade zone, which has attracted the Lekki Deep Sea Port. He lament that Tinubu have what it takes to rule this country because of track records

The Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor made this statement while responding to a question asked Nation paper, which is “Why do you think that the generality of Nigerians should vote Asiwaju?”

In his own words, Mr Tayo Ayinde said Well, the track record is there. Asiwaju is a visionary leader. He has what it takes to lead this country. When he was governor, Asiwaju was the first governor to bring the Independent Power Project (IPP) into the country

“Asiwaju was the one that brought about Lekki Free Trade Zone, which has attracted the Lekki Deep Sea Port now. He was also the one that brought about the Eko Atlantic City, which is something that you can compare with Dubai City”

Source: The Nation paper

