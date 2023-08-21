Tinubu Was The First Governor To Introduce This Obnoxious Pension Law Prior To Leaving Office-Clark

Edwin Clark, an elder statesman and leader of the Ijaw people, has accused President of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio of passing two reckless laws when they were in charge of the states of Lagos and Akwa Ibom.

Both Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the now-defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) and Godswill Obot Akpabio of the now-defunct Peoples Democratic Party have held the office of governor of their respective states.

According to the Vanguard paper, Edwin Clark laments in his 688-page autobiography that corruption has been the downfall of Nigeria.

The former Federal Commissioner for Information stated, “A new twist to corruption is the useless laws which governors get their stooges in the State Houses of Assembly to enact so as to award them (the governors) life pension. In my opinion, this is the absolute pinnacle of their irresponsibility. In terms of perks, what they receive in just four years is greater than what any ‘loyal’ civil or public servant can receive after thirty or thirty-five years of active service.

In addition, he stated, “Two examples of such irresponsible laws are: the Life Pension Law introduced by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, and the former Governor and Deputy Governor’s Pension Bill 2014 introduced by former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Obot Akpabio.”

He said, “It will be recalled that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was Governor of Lagos State for eight years was the first Governor to introduce this obnoxious pension law prior to leaving office, despite all he had acquired in his eight years as the unchallenged Governor of Lagos State.”

