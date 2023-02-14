Tinubu Was The Choice Of Many Northerners But The Situation Has Changed Because Of His Health-Source

With less than two weeks to the presidential election, A highly placed northerner who did not want his name mentioned told Daily Sun Newspaper that the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu was the choice of many Northerners but the situation has changed because of his health.

He lament that the Northerners are that a Tinubu presidency may be a repeat of the early years of Buhari’s administration which witnessed a lot of challenges owing to the ill-health of the president.

Speaking during the interview with Sun Newspaper, the Northerner said “Asiwaju wormed his way into the hearts of many northerners immediately after he won his party’s primaries but lost a lot of grounds when he appeared not physically fit enough.

“Tinubu before now was the automatic choice of many northerners who considered him a friend to the North but the situation has changed because Nigeria must get it right now”

